Christmas Wreaths Coming To Willamette National Cemetery
PORTLAND, Or.— December 19, 2020 some 4,000 wreaths will be laid on soldiers graves at Willamette National Cemetery and Lincoln Memorial Park across the street. Jon Pierson locator for Wreaths Across America says, ” There are restrictions that have to followed because of COVID-19 so there won’t be hundreds of people helping out. The ceremony will be virtual. Air Force Junior members and ROTC will distribute the wreaths. ”
Wreaths Across America is a 501C3 you can buy a wreath or sponsor one for $15. The wreaths are transported and laid on the grave of veterans all across the country.
More information : wreathsacrossamerica.org