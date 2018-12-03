Christmas Vacation Rescue

I love when folks jump into action to save the day, whether someone’s watching or not. This is one of those sweet stories, that’s also a chuckle.

You know that movie, the Christmas Vacation? (Yeah, duh.) This couple loves it so much, they decorate their house just like the Griswolds, including Clark Griswold, hanging from the roof. The decorations are real enough, they fool a passerby. Alfred Norwood, JR is a veteran and a really good guy, he thinks the mannequin is a real man in danger. Home security cameras catch all the action… and the home owners track down Norwood.

The couple’s in Austin, TX and gave Norwood a gift card as a thanks.

Watch ABC’s version of the story. It’s a feel good moment. 🙂

Here’s the scene from Christmas vacation: