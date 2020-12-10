Christmas Ships Take To The Water
PORTLAND, Ore.–Tonight at 7PM two fleets of Christmas Ships will take to the water. One fleet will travel the Columbia River from the Glisan Boat Ramp by Salty’s over to the Vancouver Waterfront. Fleet two departs River place marina on the Willamette River to John’s Landing at the same time headed toward the Fremont Bridge.
The Christmas ships are a 59 tradition. This year 50 boats will navigate both rivers. This years schedule takes in 15 nights. Even in a Covid-19 environment families will be able to keep social distance while enjoying the sparkling view. More details Christmasships.org