Christmas morning explosion in Nashville.

Dec 25, 2020 @ 10:12am
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – The Metro Nashville Police Department says authorities believe an explosion that rocked the downtown Nashville area early on Christmas Day was a deliberate act. Police spokesman Don Aaron said the 6:30 a.m. explosion Friday, which shattered glass and damaged buildings, was believed to be “an intentional act.” Aaron said three people were taken to area hospitals for treatment, although none were in critical condition. Police and fire crews were on the scene, as were investigators from the FBI and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives. The FBI said it was taking the lead in the investigation.   Get updates at the top and bottom of each hour on FM News 101 KXL and kxl.com.

