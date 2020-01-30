Christian Trial: Day Two

Portland Ore – The second day of Jeremy Christian’s trial got underway Wednesday with testimony from several witnesses of the attack. Amee Pacheco, was sitting next to Christian for much of his ride on the MAX before things escalated. She said mostly everyone on the train seemed to be offended by his rant, and said a lot of people were yelling at him to “shut up.”
Pacheco said much of the actual stabbing is a blur because she was so close to it, and at one point, the prosecution showed a still image of her touching Christian’s arm after the stabbing.
“It was an extremely traumatic experience and there’s a lot that was fuzzy for me,” she said, when asked about Christian’s rant being directed at a specific person.