      Weather Alert

Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie Tests Positive For Covid-19

Oct 3, 2020 @ 9:06am

The news coming after President Trump, and First Lady Melania Trump test positive for the virus.

 

Popular Posts
Markley, Van Camp & Robbins Show Podcast
Ground Zero With Clyde Lewis Podcast
Ceiling Collapse At Portland Art Museum
Two Suspicious Deaths Near Mt. Hood
New Recommendations For Oregon Schools After Student Tests Positive In Hillsboro