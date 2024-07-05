KXL FM News 101 KXL Logo

Choose Your Trip: Trippin’ America Contest Rules

July 5, 2024 8:22AM PDT
Share

ALPHA MEDIA’S CONTEST-SPECIFIC RULES FOR CHOOSE YOUR TRIP: TRIPPIN’ AMERICA 

*This is a National Contest

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN.  A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING.   

These contest-specific rules should be read in conjunction with Alpha Media’s General Contest Rules, which are applicable to all contests conducted by Alpha Media LLC and/or its subsidiaries (including licensee subsidiaries).  

PLEASE CLICK ON THE BELOW LINK TO VIEW THE COMPLETE RULES: 

https://www.alphamediausa.com/choose-your-trip-trippin-america-contest-rules/ 

FOR SPANISH VERSION: https://www.alphamediausa.com/reglas-especificas-del-concurso-trippin-america-2024/ 

 

Popular Posts

1

Consumer Confidence In U.S. Falls In June
2

Fewer Americans File For Jobless Claims
3

US Economic Growth For Last Quarter Is Revised Up Slightly To A 1.4% Annual Rate
4

Governor Kotek Declares First Drought Emergency of Year
5

Shin Shin Foods Warehouse Fire