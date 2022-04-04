      Weather Alert

Chiropractor Sentenced For Sexually Touching Women

Apr 4, 2022 @ 10:03am

EVERETT, Wash (AP) – A former chiropractor in western Washington convicted of sexually touching women under the guise of medical treatment has been sentenced to 2.5 years in prison.

Sixty-two-year-old Kenneth Parker of Mount Vernon received the sentence Friday in Superior Court in Everett after being convicted of four counts of indecent liberties.

The Washington Department of Health suspended his license in 2019 after three women reported he inappropriately touched their breasts.

But Parker continued seeing patients, and last year he was charged with eight counts of felony sexual misconduct by a health care provider.

Four of the counts were subsequently dropped.

