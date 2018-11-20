Chipotle Hires Her Back

Chipotle fired a manager of one of its restaurants in St. Paul Minnesota after she refused to serve 5 black men who came into the restaurant. She asked them to prove they could pay before taking their order. They recorded her on their phones. (see below)

Employees of that Chipotle have said the men are repeat dine-and-dashers. An investigation even showed them bragging about it on social media saying they liked to target Chipotle for the free meals.

The restaurant chain released a statement at that time saying “We are committed to treating all of our customers fairly and with respect.” They then hired back the manager.

https://abc7news.com/business/chipotle-offers-to-rehire-manager-seen-in-viral-video/4721361/