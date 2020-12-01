Chinook Winds Casino Closes Temporarily Due To Statewide COVID Surge
Courtesy: Chinook Winds page on Facebook
LINCOLN CITY, Ore. — Chinook Winds Casino in Lincoln City is closing temporarily due to the surge in COVID-19 cases around the state.
A man who was gambling at the time tells FM News 101 that an announcement was made saying they were closing at 4pm for a minimum of two weeks. He says their server told them it was not due to an outreak at the casino.
Chinook Winds says due to recent increases in positive cases, they are closing for the safety of their staff and guests. All hotel reservations after tonight are canceled.