Chinese Garden Prepares For New Year Celebration

PORTLAND, Ore. — Lan Su Chinese Garden in Northwest Portland will welcome the Chinese New Year with a 15 day festival. Among the experiences visitors can enjoy are the the Lion Dance, writing demonstrations, martial arts performances and 8 nights of lantern viewings. Dragon dances processions are a must-see.
Year of the Tiger Celebration dates are February 1st through the 15th. You can purchase tickets online for daytime performances running from 10am to 5pm, and evening programs from 6-8pm.
The 12 Chinese Zodiac Sign animals came from race across of hundreds of animals told to cross the river to an Emperor who controlled the Heavens. Ancient Asian legend has it that the first animal to cross the river was the rat, followed by the Ox, and then the Tiger third.