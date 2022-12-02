China Plans To Triple Its Nuclear Stockpile

A report to Congress has concluded that China will be able to more than triple its nuclear warhead stockpiles by 2035. Beijing’s arsenal will expand to become “larger than France, United Kingdom, and Russia by 2035 and larger than India by 2040,” the report noted. It is worth noting that China conducted its sixth nuclear test in February 2021 and had built “an additional five nuclear missile submarines” since its last assessment. From their economy to their military, China has become America’s biggest threat, but what should we do now that the ChiComms are working to triple its nuclear stockpile over the next few years? For more information, Lars speaks with Frank Gaffney, the Founder of the Center for Security Policy.