Child’s Body Found in Lincoln County
Oregon State Police Detectives are asking for your help, as they try to find out what happened to a little girl, and who she was.
They found her remains in rural Lincoln County.
They estimate she was 6 and a half to ten years old, about 3 feet ten to four feet six inches tall.
The child had long hair that’s dark brown or black.
A DNA analysis is not complete.
The remains were discovered in the H.B. Van Duzer Forest State Scenic Corridor, on December tenth.
Detectives estimate she’d been dead for at least a month before they found her.
If you have any information that might help investigators in identifying this child, call 800-442-0776 or *OSP (*677).