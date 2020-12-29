      Weather Alert

Child’s Body Found in Lincoln County

Dec 29, 2020 @ 10:50am

Oregon State Police Detectives are asking for your help, as they try to find out what happened to a little girl, and who she was.

They found her remains in rural Lincoln County.

They estimate she was 6 and a half to ten years old, about 3 feet ten to four feet six inches tall.
The child had long hair that’s dark brown or black.

A DNA analysis is not complete.

The remains were discovered in the H.B. Van Duzer Forest State Scenic Corridor, on December tenth.

Detectives estimate she’d been dead for at least a month before they found her.

If you have any information that might help investigators in identifying this child,  call 800-442-0776 or *OSP (*677).

