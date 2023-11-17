Children In Oregon Show Elevated Lead Levels After Consuming WanaBana Applesauce; Recall Alert Issued

Portland, Ore. — State and local health officials in Oregon have identified multiple children with elevated blood lead levels after consuming WanaBana Apple Cinnamon Fruit Purée pouches. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued a safety and recall alert in late October, advising parents and caregivers against buying or feeding the product to young children.

As of November 15, local public health investigators have reported six cases of elevated blood lead levels in children who consumed WanaBana Apple Cinnamon Fruit Purée. The affected children reside in Lake, Lincoln, Multnomah, and Washington counties. Some families became aware of the FDA alert through local news and online media reports, prompting them to report potential exposure to healthcare providers.

WanaBana Apple Cinnamon Fruit Purée is distributed nationwide through retailers such as Dollar Tree, Amazon, and other online stores. Since the FDA alert on October 28, two additional applesauce products from Schnucks and Weis Markets have been recalled, although they are not available in Oregon.

A collaborative investigation by state and local partners, FDA’s Coordinated Outbreak Response & Evaluation (CORE) Network, and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is ongoing.

WanaBana has voluntarily recalled all Apple Cinnamon Fruit Purée pouches, regardless of expiration dates. Families are advised to check their homes and discard any pouches they find.

Lead exposure poses particular risks to small children, as it can cause permanent damage to the central nervous system, leading to long-term health problems like learning disorders, impaired speech, and brain damage.

Signs of lead exposure in children may include tiredness, hyperactivity, reduced attention span, irritability, poor appetite, weight loss, trouble sleeping, constipation, and aches or pains in the stomach. These signs may not be easily noticeable and could be mistaken for other illnesses.

Parents and caregivers concerned about a child’s exposure to WanaBana Apple Cinnamon Fruit Purée should contact their healthcare provider to request a blood test. Additional information on blood testing and lead exposure can be found on the CDC’s Testing Children for Lead Poisoning page and the Oregon Health Authority’s Childhood Lead Poisoning Prevention Program resources.