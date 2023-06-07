Child Sex Crimes Charges Added To Child Predator Sting Suspect

(Hillsboro, OR) — A man who was originally arrested during a Washington County Sheriff’s Office child predator sting faces new child sex crime charges. Twenty-nine-year-old Sean Baba was arrested in April when he used a dating application and interacted with undercover detectives. A person who saw the coverage told detectives that Baba used the same dating app to connect with them when they were a child. Baba allegedly had sexual contact with the child over several years. Baba was indicted by a grand jury on new charges and arrested. Detectives are also investigating Baba’s history in California, where he lived before moving to the Portland area.