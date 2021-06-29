      Weather Alert

Child OK After Being Left Inside Hot Car

Jun 29, 2021 @ 2:54pm

BELLINGHAM, Wash. (AP) – Authorities say a 5-year-old child was left inside a car outside a Bellingham business in 95-degree temperatures Sunday.

The Bellingham Herald reports the parent was cited for reckless endangerment and the child was transferred from the parent’s care.

Police Lt. Claudia Murphy says the child was checked by aid workers and found to be OK.

Murphy says a store employee noticed the child in the car after the child had been in there for about eight minutes and sought help, then removed the child.

Officers determined the parent left the sleeping child and entered the business to use the restroom, according to Murphy.

The parent didn’t return until at least 10 minutes had elapsed.

