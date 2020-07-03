      Weather Alert

Child Killed By Hit & Run Driver In Milwaukie

Jul 2, 2020 @ 6:53pm

MILWAUKIE, Ore. — A two-year-old boy was hit and killed by a vehicle on Thursday afternoon driven by a suspect who took off.

The crash happened just after 12:00pm on Southeast Wichita Avenue at Firwood Street, just south of Johnson Creek Boulevard.

The child and their family have not been identified.

A statement from Milwaukie Police reads: “This is a very difficult time for family and our hearts and thoughts are with them.”

Originally, police said they believed the vehicle that hit the child was a white two-door truck, but later said that vehicle is no longer of interest.

Anyone with information regarding this hit and run is asked to contact detectives at (503) 786-7500.

