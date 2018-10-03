Child, Adult Hit By Van In SE PDX
By Jacob Dean
|
Oct 3, 2018 @ 5:09 AM

Portland, Oregon – A child and an adult are clinging to life this morning after they were struck by a driver in Southeast Portland. Police say the two were hit by a van last night while crossing 122nd Avenue just south of Stark. They were in a crosswalk at the time. Portland Fire tells Oregonlive it was a boy and his father who were seriously injured in the crash. KGW spoke a neighbor who routinely sees drivers blow through the area not watching for pedestrians. The driver of the van stayed at the scene. Paramedics took the child and adult to the hospital with critical-life-threatening injuries.

 

 

 

