Chicken Salad and Wrap Recall In Oregon and Washington

Portland, Oregon – A Portland company is recalling salads and ready-to-eat chicken wraps due to listeria and salmonella concerns. Check your fridge for MARY’S HARVEST FRESH FOODS… Southwest Chicken wraps and a Mexi-Cali Salad with Seasoned Chicken. Some are sold at Trader Joes in Oregon and Washington. Anyone with any of the products should throw them away or take them back to the store for a refund. They say it’s a corn ingredient causing the problem here.

News partner KGW reports the products that are being recalled are:

7-oz. clear plastic wrapped packages containing “MARY’S HARVEST Southwest Chicken Wrap w/ Rib Meat” and use-by dates from 10/15/18 through 10/23/18.

11-oz. clear plastic clamshell packages containing “TRADER JOSE’S MEXICALI INSPIRED SALAD WITH CHILI SEASONED CHICKEN” and best-by dates from 10/15/18 through 10/19/18.

The products have the numbers “P-39928” or “40310-M” inside the USDA mark of inspection, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

It’s unclear at this time if it’s related to a national food recall on chicken. A multi-state salmonella outbreak is spreading… putting the poultry industry under the microscope. More on that from Reporter Sabrina Cupit.