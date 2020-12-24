Chia Seeds Wash Ashore On Oregon Coast
Sutton, Ore – Big bags full of chia seeds are washing up on Oregon beaches.
Oregon Parks and Rec is cleaning up the sudden sludge, near Florence and Newport this week.
At least four bags have sprouted ashore so far. The first appeared just north of Nye Beach Tuesday morning. Then a beachgoer discovered a likely culprit north of Florence, a battered chunk of a shipping container with two bags of seeds nearby.
The seeds are not toxic. But they do expand when water touches them, so the bags are too heavy to move by hand and have to be cut up.
Chia seeds are perhaps the most widely knows for their association with Chia Pets, the pottery that grows. In recent years the seed has become a favorite of nutritional experts for it’s high levels of fiber and protein.