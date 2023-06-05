‘Cheers’ Bar Sells For $675,000 At Dallas Auction

The bar used on the set of the television series “Cheers” and some costumes worn by actors on the sitcom are shown, Thursday, April 27, 2023, in Irving, Texas. A dizzying number of props, sets, and costumes from television shows beloved by generations of viewers will be sold at auction next month. The collection James Comisar has spent over 30 years amassing includes “The Tonight Show” set Johnny Carson gave him after retiring, the timeworn living room from “All in the Family,” and the bar where Sam Malone served customers on Cheers. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

DALLAS (AP) — The bar from the television series “Cheers” sold for $675,000 at auction over the weekend, garnering the highest bid among the nearly 1,000 props, costumes and sets from classic TV shows offered up from a collection amassed by one man.

The items sold during Heritage Auctions’ three-day event that wrapped up Sunday in Dallas brought in over $5 million.

James Comisar spent more than three decades collecting and caring for the pieces.

He says that after his dream of creating a museum to house his collection failed to come together, it was time for the pieces to go to fans.