Cheaper To Hike In Oregon

Feb 7, 2020 @ 6:48pm

The cost to hike and camp in three of Oregon’s most popular wilderness areas won’t be as high as expected.   The U.S. Forest Service announced Thursday that it would cost $1 for a day permit and $6 for an overnight permit to enter the Three Sisters, Mount Jefferson and Mount Washington wilderness areas beginning this summer.

That’s a drop from the $4 to $11 per person, per day, that was proposed earlier this year and received an overwhelmingly negative response from over 13,000 public comments.

