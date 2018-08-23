Cheaper RV Campsites This Fall

Salem. Ore.–A special pilot program that will offer discounted rates for electrical and full-hookup RV campsites is now available at selected state parks during September and October. Starting today, campers will be able to apply a special online code to receive a $7 discount off the nightly RV campsite rate, bringing the current rate from $24-33 down to $17-26.

From Sept. 4-30, the discount can apply to reservations made for Sunday through and including Thursday nights. From Oct. 1–31, the discount is valid all days of the week.

Only reservations made online on or after Aug. 22 are eligible for the discounted rate. Campers must use a special code at checkout—FallFun7—to receive the discount. For more information and to start the reservation process, campers can go online to http://bit.ly/fall4fun.

The discount is available at these parks:

September

—Farewell Bend State Recreation Area near Ontario

—Jessie M. Honeyman Memorial State Park near Florence

—Joseph H. Stewart State Recreation Area near Crater Lake

—L.L. Stub Stewart State Park west of Portland

—Viento State Park east of Cascade Locks

—William M. Tugman State Park south of Reedsport

October

—Champoeg State Heritage Area near Newberg

—Emigrant Springs State Heritage Area east of Pendleton

—Jessie M. Honeyman Memorial State Park

—L.L. Stub Stewart State Park

—Milo McIver State Park near Estacada

—Prineville Reservoir State Park south of Prineville

—South Beach State Park near Newport

—Viento State Park

Chris Havel, Oregon Parks and Recreation Department (OPRD) associate director, says the discount is a test meant to see if price can encourage campers to explore different parks and to keep the outdoors affordable.

“Americans left 700 million days of vacation on the table in 2017, and more than 80% wish they took the time to discover new places. Oregonians can think beyond the typical summer vacation and show the rest of the country how it’s done,” said Havel. “Price is just one of the ways to encourage new travel, and this is only a limited trial program, but if things go well we’ll expand the discount.”

Additional details:

—The discount is only for new reservations made on or after Aug. 22, 2018.

—Reservations must be made at least 24 hours in advance.

—The discount is for recreational vehicle campsites; current tent site rates vary from $10-22 with lodging tax and remain unchanged.

—ADA-accessible campsites are eligible for the discount. To reserve an ADA-accessible site and apply the discount, call the state parks information center at 800-551-6949.

More information about the parks included in the discount program is on oregonstateparks.org.