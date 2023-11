Charlie Munger, Warren Buffet’s Sidekick At Berkshire Hathaway, Dies At 99

FILE – Berkshire Hathaway Vice Chairman Charlie Munger listens to a question during an interview on May 7, 2018, in Omaha, Neb. Berkshire Hathaway says Munger, who helped Warren Buffett build an investment powerhouse, has died. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik, File)

(Associated Press) – Charlie Munger, who helped Warren Buffett build Berkshire Hathaway into an investment powerhouse, has died.

He was 99.

Munger’s death was confirmed in a statement from the company, which said he died Tuesday at a California hospital.

Munger served as Buffett’s sounding board on investments and business decisions and helped lead Berkshire as its vice chairman for decades.