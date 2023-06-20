KXL FM News 101 KXL Logo

Charitable Giving In 2022 Drops For Only The Fourth Time In 40 Years

June 20, 2023 10:33AM PDT
NEW YORK (AP) — Charitable giving in the United States declined in 2022 — only the fourth time in four decades that donations did not increase year over year — according to the Giving USA report released Tuesday.

Total giving fell 3.4% in 2022 to $499.3 billion in current dollars, a drop of 10.5% when adjusted for inflation.

The downturn in giving has led to issues at Community Help in Park Slope, better known as CHiPS, as it has in many charities across the country.

While CHiPS was providing 275 warm meals a day at this time last year, these days it is offering more than 400 meals.

And sometimes, they simply run out of food.

