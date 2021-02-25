Charges Recommended For Washington State University Frat Members
PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) – Pullman police are recommending misdemeanor charges for seven fraternity members involved in heavy drinking that led to a Washington State University student’s death by alcohol poisoning.
The Spokesman-Review reports police recommend hazing charges for two WSU students, including a frat member who acted as a “big brother” to Samuel Martinez, who died in November 2019.
Pullman Police Department officer Jake Opgenorth says police believe the remaining five fraternity members should be charged with furnishing alcohol to a minor.
Though Martinez became unconscious after drinking and died about four hours before fraternity members called 911, Opgenorth said investigators didn’t feel there was enough evidence for a prosecutor to prove manslaughter beyond a reasonable doubt.