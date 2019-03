CHICAGO (AP) – Attorneys for “Empire” actor Jussie Smollett say charges alleging he lied to police about attack have been dropped. Smollett attorneys Tina Glandian and Patricia Brown Holmes said in a Tuesday morning statement that Smollett’s record “has been wiped clean.” Smollett was indicted on 16 felony counts related to making a false report that he was attacked by two men who shouted racial and homophobic slurs.