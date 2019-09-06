Charges Dropped Against Accused MAGA Attackers
Portland, Ore. – Two people accused of attacking a man wearing a “Make America Great Again” hat will not face charges. The man and woman were arrested August 24th after a scuffle outside the Growler Tap Room on Southeast Hawthorne. Luke Lenzer’s wife posted on Facebook that they were going to go around to different bars to see how people would react to the hat. Oregonlive has published a video taken at a bar from earlier in the evening shows Lezner getting into a verbal fight with other patrons. The Grand Jury dropped the assault charges Thursday.