Chargers Fire Head Coach And General Manager

December 15, 2023 10:13AM PST
Los Angeles Chargers head coach Brandon Staley watches during the second half of an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders, Thursday, Dec. 14, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)

LOS ANGELES, Ca. (AP) – Coach Brandon Staley and general manager Tom Telesco have been fired by the Los Angeles Chargers after one of the worst losses in franchise history.

The Chargers made the playoffs last season but are one of this year’s biggest disappointments at 5-9, with losses in five of their last six games.

They dropped into last place in the AFC West after Thursday night’s 63-21 loss at Las Vegas.

It was the most points allowed in franchise history and the 42-point margin was the third-worst.

Staley had an overall record of 24-25.

He is the third NFL coach to be fired this season.

Telesco had been the general manager since 2013.

