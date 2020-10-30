Changes Turkey Box Distribution Thanksgiving
PORTLAND, Ore.– Families who would like to have a complete turkey dinner box for Thanksgiving from the Sunshine Division have 24 hours to get their registration forms completed. this has to be done online this year because of Covid-19. www.sunshinedivision.org Then click on the Get Help Button.
The need is much greater this year. The Sunshine Division will deliver 1,000 dinner boxes versus the 700 they normally hand out.
If anyone is in need of food. Sunshine Division food pantries can help. Overall the need has skyrocketed. Since April they have served 10 times as many families. Locations are at NE interstate and Thompson and SE 124th and Stark.