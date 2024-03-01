Changes To Measure 110 Passed By The Oregon House, Headed To State Senate

SALEM, Ore. – The Oregon House has passed a bill that would end drug decriminalization in the state.

House Bill 4002 reintroduces criminal penalties for possession of small amounts of illicit drugs.

Under the amended bill, law enforcement and district attorneys would be encouraged to direct individuals towards deflection programs or alternative forms of punishment.

However, participation in these programs would not be mandated.

Class E violations, as established by Measure 110, would transition into unclassified drug enforcement misdemeanors effective September 1st.

Offenders would initially undergo 18 months of probation, with probation violations resulting in a 30-day jail term.

In cases of probation revocation, individuals could opt for treatment or face a 180-day sentence.

Furthermore, those charged with a drug enforcement misdemeanor could opt for a direct 180-day sentence.

Records could be expunged upon fulfilling deflection program requirements, two years following a citation without convictions, after successful probation, or three years post-conviction.

Additionally, the amendment incorporated provisions from House Bill 4120 to allocate funding for the expansion of medication provisions for opioid use disorders within correctional facilities.

Notably, certain aspects remained unchanged by the amendment, including the definition of drug delivery charges, enhancements for dealers operating in close proximity to treatment facilities, homeless shelters, and public parks, as well as an extension of welfare holds from 48 to 72 hours.

The bill now heads to the state senate.