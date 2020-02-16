Changes Coming To Clackamas County Search And Rescue
Clackamas, Ore – The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office announced changes to it’s Search and Rescue practices. Currently the Sheriff’s Office relies on several volunteer groups when someone gets lost or stuck on mount hood.
Last week the Sheriff announced that, after being advised by county council, the county will be creating it’s own volunteer Search and Rescue team.
The existing search and rescue groups worry that with out the sponsorship and accreditation from Clackamas County, they will be forced out of business.