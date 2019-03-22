Ceremony To Honor Oso Landslide Victims on 5th Anniversary
By Jacob Dean
Mar 22, 2019 @ 6:00 AM
Snohomish, Oregon – It’s a day the Pacific Northwest and the country will never forget. Today March 22,2019  is the five year anniversary of the tragic Oso Landslide. The deadliest landslide in U.S. History. It killed 43 people, and basically swallowed up the entire small town. Destroyed dozens of homes, and forever changed the lives of those who were lucky enough to survive. Hundreds of first responders worked around the clock for four months to recover all the victim’s bodies. About 19 million tons of earth moved in that slide.

This morning at 10am the Oso community will hold a special ceremony to honor the 43 lives lost. They’re also dedicate a section of nearby SR-530 as the Oso Slide Memorial Highway.

