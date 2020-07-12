Central Washington Wildfire Burns 10,000 Acres, Some Nearby Under Level Two Evacuation Notice
Douglas County, Wash. – A wildfire near Central Washington state has burned over 10,000 acres. The Road 11 Fire in Douglas county is burning west of Highway 172, near Mansfield. It was reportedly threatening homes and crops. Some nearby are still under a level two evacuation notice, which means be ready to leave any moment. The fire broke out Saturday afternoon, no word yet on what caused the fire.
Read more from the State Fire Marshal’s Office”
State fire assistance has been mobilized under the Washington State Fire Services Resource Mobilization Plan in support of local firefighters working to contain the Road 11 Fire located in Douglas County, near Mansfield. The Road 11 Fire is currently burning in grass, sage and wheat crops. Washington State Patrol Chief John Batiste authorized the mobilization of state firefighting resources on July 11, 2020, at 5:30 pm at the request of Fire Chief Dale Jordan, Douglas County Fire District 1.
The Road 11 Fire started on July 11, 2020, at approximately 12:47 pm. This fire is estimated at 2,000 acres and growing. It is threatening homes and crops. Level 3 evacuations are in effect at this time. The fire cause is under investigation.
Mobilization specialists from the Fire Protection Bureau have ordered a Type 3 team, one bulldozer, two helicopters and three task forces at this time. The fire will be managed by a Type 3 Incident Management team.
The State Emergency Operations Center at Camp Murray is activated to Level 2 to coordinate state assistance for the Road II Fire. State Fire Marshal’s Office personnel are working remotely coordinating the dispatch of resources.
Under the State Fire Services Resource Mobilization Plan, the Fire Protection Bureau coordinates the initial dispatch and continued administrative oversight of resources and personnel for the duration of the mobilization. The Mobilization Plan is implemented to provide a process to quickly notify, assemble and deploy fire service personnel, equipment and other resources from around the state when fires, disasters or other events exceed the capacity of local jurisdictions. More information about the Washington State Fire Services Resource Mobilization Plan is available at: http://www.wsp.wa.gov/draft-all-risk-mobilization/.