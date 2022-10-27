KXL FM News 101 KXL Logo

Central Oregon Ghost Chaser Talks Real Life Encounters With Spirits

October 27, 2022 11:58AM PDT
Share
Central Oregon Ghost Chaser Talks Real Life Encounters With Spirits
"Henry" - A Redmond area ghost documented by Kelly Bruck

REDMOND, Ore. — Kelly Bruck not only believes in ghosts, he says he sees and even physically feels evidence of their existence all the time.

Kelly is the owner of Shadow Chasers.  He says he is fascinated by ghosts and enjoys going on ghost chasing adventures.  He believes there are a number of different types of spirits in various stages and enjoys the variety each ghost hunt offers.

If you are interested in visiting with Kelly about your resident ghost situation – especially if you are in Central Oregon, send him an email:  [email protected]

Below is a conversation he had with KXL’s Brett Reckamp:

More about:
brett reckamp
Central Oregon
ghost buster
ghost chaser
ghosts
Halloween
Henry
kelly bruck
remond
shadow chasers
spirits

Popular Posts

1

Russian Court Rejects Griner Appeal Of Her 9-year sentence
2

Steve Bannon Sentenced To Four Months Behind Bars
3

Report: Elon Musk Plans To Cut 75% Of Twitter Workforce
4

Ted Wheeler Plans To Make His Homeless Problem Your Homeless Problem
5

Victim Identified In Stabbing Death On West Burnside In Portland's 70th Homicide