KXL FM News 101 KXL Logo

Central Electrical JATC

February 28, 2023 6:44PM PST
Share

Central Electrical JATC – Tangent classes 3/1: 2 hour delay. (For Wed Mar 1st)

Popular Posts

1

Average Long-Term US Mortgage Rate Jumps To 6.32% This Week
2

Buffalo Shooter Gets Life Sentence For Market Massacre
3

Weapons Supervisor Pleads Not Guilty In 'Rust' Shooting Case
4

University To Raze House Where Idaho Students Were Killed
5

Kari Lake Loses Appeal Of Loss In Arizona Governor's Race