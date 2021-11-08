      Weather Alert

Central Catholic High School Student Killed By Falling Tree Limb

Nov 8, 2021 @ 3:11pm

PORTLAND, Ore. – A Central Catholic High School student was killed on Saturday by a falling tree limb.

The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office says 14-year-old Christopher Kelly was with a volunteer group planting trees near Thousand Acres Dog Park at the Sandy River Delta in Troutdale when he was hit by the limb.

First responders tried to save him, but couldn’t.

“Our thoughts are with this young man’s family during this tragic time,” said Undersheriff Nicole Morrisey O’Donnell. “This weighs heavy on all of us in the first responder community.”

