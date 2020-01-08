Celebration Of Life Announced For Nick Fish
PORTLAND, OR - NOVEMBER 10: City of Portland commisioner Nick Fish holds up a sign as the cast of the TV series Grimm looks on during the celebration of the 100th episode of the series on November 10, 2015 in Portland, Oregon. (Photo by Steve Dykes/Getty Images)
PORTLAND, Ore. – A “Celebration of Life” will be held for late Portland City Commissioner Nick Fish on February 8th in Hoffman Hall at Portland State University.
The event will start at 3 PM and will be open to the public.
PSU will announce more details next week.
The 61-year-old Fish died of cancer last week after being diagnosed in 2017. He served on the city council since 2008.