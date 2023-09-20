KXL FM News 101 KXL Logo

Celebrating Oregon’s Polish Community

September 20, 2023 7:41AM PDT
Photo by Veronica Carter

One in ten Oregon residents is an immigrant, while one in nine residents is a native-born U.S. citizen with at least one immigrant parent.  In North Portland in the very early 1900s a Polish community set up along what’s now Interstate Avenue. The Polish church was built in 1907, and the Polish Hall just a few years later.  At this past weekend’s Polish Festival, we learned a little about the people from Poland who settled here.  You can hear more here.

 

Photo by Veronica Carter
Photo by Veronica Carter
