Celebrating Oregon’s Polish Community

One in ten Oregon residents is an immigrant, while one in nine residents is a native-born U.S. citizen with at least one immigrant parent. In North Portland in the very early 1900s a Polish community set up along what’s now Interstate Avenue. The Polish church was built in 1907, and the Polish Hall just a few years later. At this past weekend’s Polish Festival, we learned a little about the people from Poland who settled here. You can hear more here.