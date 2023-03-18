Celebrate The Worlds Smallest Park

As St. Patrick’s Day is celebrated across the country, KXL’s Jon-Eric Smith is exploring one of Portland’s most unique parks – Mill Ends Park. The tiny piece of landscaping on SW Naito Parkway and Taylor is allegedly home to a group of Leprechauns. According to Mark Ross with Portland Parks and Rec, the park received its name and magical reputation from Dick Fagan, a columnist for the Oregon Journal newspaper. Despite its size, the park has been the scene of protests, presidential visits, and has even been featured on The Daily Show. However, if you’re hoping to catch a glimpse of the little people, legend has it that they are only visible on St. Patrick’s Day, at night, under the light of a full moon – which won’t happen for another 18 years.