CDC warns Americans to begin preparing for the Coronavirus
Lars brings on Mark Carbeau, the CEO at BacterioScan, a company that makes medical devices to diagnose infectious diseases, to discuss the growing concern about the virus entering the United States. Now that the Coronavirus has entered the country, CDC has issued a warning that Americans need to prepare themselves for a possible pandemic. It raises the question, how much longer do we have before we start seeing efficient methods that help the infected? Listen below for more.
