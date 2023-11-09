CDC Warns About Salmonella Outbreak In Kids Linked To Pet Food

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has issued a food safety alert concerning a Salmonella outbreak affecting individuals, primarily infants, linked to recalled dry pet food. The outbreak, detailed on the CDC’s official website, involves several key points:

The CDC has received reports of seven cases of Salmonella infections across seven states. One individual has been hospitalized, and there have been no reported deaths.

Most of the affected individuals in this outbreak are infants under the age of one. Infants and young children are more susceptible to severe Salmonella infections due to their developing immune systems.

The outbreak has been traced back to Victor brand Hi-Pro Plus dry dog food, manufactured by Mid America Pet Food. The specific strain of the outbreak was discovered during routine testing of this pet food.

The FDA has issued recalls for several dog and cat food brands produced by Mid America Pet Food. For more detailed information on each recall, refer to the CDC’s outbreak notice.

For pet owners, the CDC recommends the following actions:

Dispose of the recalled pet food in a sealed trash bag and place it in a sealed trash can.

Prevent children from coming into contact with the recalled pet food.

Refrain from feeding recalled pet food to pets or other animals.

Avoid donating recalled pet food.

Clean surfaces and items, including pet items, that may have been in contact with the recalled pet food. Remember to wash hands after handling pet items or feeding your pets.

Reach out to the pet food company for any inquiries about the recall by emailing [email protected] or calling 1-888-428-7544 from 8 AM to 5 PM Central Time, Monday through Friday.

Businesses are advised to:

Stop selling, using, or donating recalled pet food.

Wash and sanitize items and surfaces that might have been in contact with recalled pet food.

Symptoms of Salmonella in both humans and pets include diarrhea, fever, and stomach cramps. Typically, symptoms appear within 6 hours to 6 days after exposure. Most people recover within 4 to 7 days without treatment, although severe cases may require medical attention, particularly in young children, the elderly, or those with weakened immune systems.

While most pets don’t fall ill from Salmonella, they can transmit the bacteria through their feces and saliva. Pets with health issues or young pets are more prone to getting sick from Salmonella, showing symptoms such as vomiting, diarrhea (potentially bloody), fever, loss of appetite, and decreased activity. For further information, refer to the FDA’s Salmonellosis in Dogs and Cats page.