CDC To Ease Mask Guidance For Fully Vaccinated People
(Atlanta, GA) — The CDC is easing mask guidelines for fully vaccinated Americans. CDC Director Rochelle Walensky told reporters that people who are fully vaccinated no longer need to wear masks or physically distance in most circumstances, indoors or outdoors. She said it represents a return to “some sense of normalcy.” Dr. Walensky praised the efficacy of the vaccines approved for use in the U.S. She warned about the unpredictability of virus mutations, or variants, and said mask recommendations may have to be revised again.
Walensky again urged everyone who has not been vaccinated to make a plan to get the shots. Masks are still recommended in crowded indoor settings and hospitals, airplanes, buses and trains. Those with compromised immune systems are advised to seek guidance from their doctors about masks and social distancing. Meantime, senior White House COVID adviser Andy Slavitt said no one should be discouraged about continuing to wear masks under the relaxed guidelines, if they choose to. For complete CDC fully vaccinated guidelines go to https://bit.ly/2QgwWbP