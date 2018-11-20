CDC: Romaine Lettuce is Unsafe to Eat

ATLANTA, Ga. – A new report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says Romaine lettuce is unsafe to eat in any form.

It’s caused by a particularly dangerous type of E. coli contamination.

The CDC told consumers to throw away any romaine lettuce they may already have purchased. Restaurants should not serve it, stores should not sell it, and people should not buy it, no matter where or when the lettuce was grown.

32 people in 11 states have become sick from eating contaminated romaine. Of those, 13 have been hospitalized, with one patient suffering from a form of kidney failure.