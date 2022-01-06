      Weather Alert
Flooding Advisories In Effect As Heavy Rain Forecast

CDC Reports Highest Number Of Rabies Deaths In A Decade

Jan 6, 2022 @ 11:09am

NEW YORK (AP) – Health officials say five Americans died of rabies last year – the largest number in a decade.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday released a report focusing on three of the deaths, all stemming from contact with rabid bats.

CDC officials said the deaths were tragic and could have been prevented.

They say some of the deaths occurred because people didn’t realize they’d been infected or refused life-saving shots.

Those shots must be given within two weeks of exposure to the virus.

There were no rabies deaths reported in 2019 or 2020.

TAGS
CDC deaths Rabies
Popular Posts
Oregon’s Top Democrat Candidate To Replace Kate Brown Ignores The Rules To Run
Man Dies After Being Hit By Car While Crossing Street In Troutdale
I-84 Reopens After 19-Hour Closure Due To Extreme Winter Weather Conditions
Warming Shelters Re-Open During Cold Snap
FM News 101 Exclusive: City Responds To Commissioner Hardesty's Debt Issues
Connect With Us Listen To Us On