Final Clearance Given For Pfizer COVID-19 Shots For Kids 5 To 11

Nov 2, 2021 @ 5:00pm

ATLANTA, GA. –  US health officials have given the final OK to Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for children as young as 5.

The director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention gave the go-ahead Tuesday night.

The announcement came only hours after a CDC advisory panel unanimously decided Pfizer’s shots should be given to children ages 5 to 11.

Pfizer has already shipped millions of doses to states, doctors’ offices and pharmacies.

And pediatricians are getting ready to put shots into little arms.

The special kid shots contain just a third of the dose given to teens and adults.

