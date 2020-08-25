Cause Of Meat Packing Co. Fire Under Investigation
PORTLAND, Ore. — A 2-alarm fire at Columbia Empire Meat Company in Southeast Portland shut down a six-block area of Southeast Milwaukie Avenue for nearly two hours.
The fire started around 6:30 on Tuesday morning with alarms sounding at the building near Bush Street.
Workers had already began their shifts. The fire’s point of origin was on the mezzanine.
Smoke and flames were visibly pouring out of the roll-up doors. Crews called a second alarm to make sure they had enough coverage.
Nobody was injured. The cause has still not been determined.