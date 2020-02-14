Caught On Camera: Couple Steals Truck, Man Injured As He Tries To Stop Them
PORTLAND, Ore. – Portland Police are searching for the man and woman who allegedly stole a truck from 21st Century Towing on North Kerby Avenue early Wednesday morning.
In surveillance video released Friday, you see the couple approach the gates and try unsuccessfully to cut the locks.
The woman then rolls under the fence to get inside.
The next thing you see is an employee arriving at the gates for work. The woman then shows up in the stolen truck.
She then drives through the gates and the employee’s truck.
The employee was injured in the incident. He’s expected to be OK.
Police are asking for help finding the couple.
HERE’S MORE FROM PORTLAND POLICE:
On Wednesday, February 12, 2020, at 2:38 a.m., North Precinct Officers responded to a call at 8510 North Kerby Avenue regarding a subject who broke through a gate at a business. Updated information provided to dispatch was that an employee was run over.
Officers arrived and provided medical assistance to the victim. The victim, an adult male, was transported to an area hospital with significant, but non-life threatening injuries.
The involved suspects, a male and female, fled the scene and have not been identified or located. The male is described as a White male, 60-70 years old with white hair; the female is described as a White female, 20-30 years old.
Assault Detectives are releasing photographs and video footage of the involved persons and vehicles and ask for the public’s help in identifying those involved. (PHOTOS)
It is believed that the suspects arrived in a white work van with lettering on the side (PHOTOS). One of the suspects stole a 2016 Ford F150, charcoal in color, with matching canopy, bearing Oregon license plate 628JPG. Investigators are trying to locate the vehicle. It is believed to have substantial front end damage and no front license plate.
If anyone has information about the current location of the involved vehicles, call 9-1-1 and reference case 20-48998.
If anyone has information about this case, contact Detective Nathan Moore at (503) 823-0693 or Nathan.moore@portlandoregon.gov or Detective Jeff Sharp at (503) 823-9773 or jeff.sharp@portlandoregon.gov