Catlin Suit Filed

Portland Ore – A former Catlin Gabel student is suing the Portland private school for $4.5 million over her claims she was abused by a teacher more than 80 times during the 1994-95 school year.
Kim Wilson urged others to step forward knowing that you are now heard and your voice is important.
Her attorney Gillion Dumas said. “She sat on his lap and he rubbed his hand on her skin under her clothing.”
Wilson said “I was very innocent and very vulnerable.” . “We were new to Portland at that time.”
In December, the Catlin Gabel board of trustees released an explosive 16-page report detailing 40 years of sexual misconduct at the non-profit, private school.