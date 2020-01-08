Catlin Gable Investigation
Portland Ore – More incidents of sexual abuse involving Catlin Gabel students have surfaced since an independent investigator found at least 21 former staff members at the private school “engaged in questionable conduct with children.”.
The investigation started when the Washington County Sheriff’s Office was asked to look into allegations of sexual abuse involving a former faculty member at Catlin Gabel.
The suspect in that case died earlier in the year, and comments about the death on social media raised concerns about incidents involving other former staff members.
The school brought on an outside investigators who identified 21 staff members who allegedly engaged in “questionable conduct” with students over the past 60 years.